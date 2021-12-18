Chris Noth dropped by his agency following accusations of sexual assault

Chris Noth has been dropped by his agency in the wake of sexual assault allegations made against him by two women.

The A3 Artists Agency confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that they have cut ties with the Sex And The City actor over allegations that he has categorically denied.

The two women in question have both alleged to the publication that they were raped by the actor. It’s claimed two instances took place more than a decade apart, with one taking place in Los Angeles in 2004 and one in New York in 2015 the women said. Noth strongly denied the allegations saying that the encounters were consensual.

Both women, who say they met Noth in their early 20s and knew him from the popular HBO show Sex And The City, spoke to the trade publication under pseudonyms.

Zoe described how she was assaulted in his apartment. “It was very painful and I yelled out, ‘Stop!’” she told THR. “And he didn’t. I said, ‘Can you at least get a condom?’ and he laughed at me.”

Lily claimed to THR that she was also raped in Noth’s apartment after spending an evening with him. Both the alleged assaults took place in front of a mirror, according to the article.

“I was kind of crying as it happened,” Lily said. Following the incident, she added: “I went to the bathroom and put on my skirt. I was feeling awful. Totally violated.”

Noth said in a statement to THR: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.