Chris Noth to be removed from the finale of ‘And Just Like That…’

Chris Noth has reportedly been removed from the upcoming finale of the first season of And Just Like That…, the sequel series to Sex And The City.

Noth initially appeared in the show’s first episode, in which his character ‘Mr. Big’ died of a heart attack while riding a Peloton. According to TV Line, Big was reportedly set to return for the finale, airing on February 3, in a fantasy sequence with Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘Carrie’.

Per Variety, Noth’s finale scenes have been removed from the episode as they were not “narratively significant enough to justify saving it from the cutting room floor”. HBO Max gave no comment.

Noth has denied the first two allegations that were made against him, saying they are “categorically false”.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

The decision comes shortly after several allegations of sexual assault have been levelled against Noth. Two women spoke out with allegations on December 16, with two more women accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct over the following weeks.

Parker, along with And Just Like That… co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, have all spoken out in support of Noth’s accusers, saying in a joint statement, “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.

“We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

In the wake of the accusations, Noth has been dropped from his agency and his lead role in CBS' The Equalizer.

