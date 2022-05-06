Chris Rock jokes about Will Smith slap as he joins Dave Chappelle on-stage

Dave Chappelle was joined by Chris Rock at a stand-up show, where they both joked about their recent onstage attacks.

Chappelle performed a secret show at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles on Thursday (May 5), two days after he was attacked during a performance at The Hollywood Bowl. The suspect, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, has since been charged with four counts of misdemeanor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chappelle was joined by Rock ten minutes into his set, where they performed in front of celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Chappelle and Rock, who was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars in March, made light of their attacks. “At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle joked. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

In response, Rock said: “I got smacked by the softest n**** that ever rapped.”

Later in the set, Chappelle recalled meeting the alleged attacker following the incident. According to Chappelle’s account, Lee apparently wanted to bring attention to his grandmother who had been forced out of her neighbourhood by gentrification.

Rock previously joined Chappelle on-stage shortly after the attack took place on Tuesday (May 3), where he apparently grabbed the microphone and joked: “Was that Will Smith?”

Since Rock’s altercation with Smith at the Oscars, the actor has resigned from the Academy and been banned from attending the ceremony for 10 years.

Announcing his resignation at the time, Smith said: “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”