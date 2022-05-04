Chris Rock makes Will Smith joke moments after Dave Chappelle on-stage attack

Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith moments after Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage.

The comedian was attacked during a Netflix stand-up show at the Hollywood Bowl, as shown in footage which surfaced from last night’s show (May 3).

Moments after Chappelle was attacked, Chris Rock apparently grabbed the microphone and jokingly asked the crowd: “Was that Will Smith?”

Dave Chappelle was attacked while performing at the Hollywood Bowl tonight Chris Rock came on stage after and said, “Was that Will Smith?” 😂 (via @WashNews)pic.twitter.com/hpmL6gwNbj — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 4, 2022

Rock was making reference to the incident at this year’s Oscars, during which Smith walked up to the stage and slapped Rock after he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Following the incident at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, Chappelle regained his composure and joked that “it was a trans man” in reference to the backlash last year over his stand-up special The Closer, where he described himself as “team TERF” as he spoke on the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling.

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos initially defended Chappelle, though later admitted he “screwed up” in his response.

Rock spoke publicly about his altercation with Will Smith in his first stand-up set since the incident at the end of March.

He was welcomed to the stage with a standing ovation, Variety reported, and opened the show by vaguely addressing his row with Smith. “How was your weekend?” he asked nonchalantly, eliciting roars of laughter.

“I don’t have a bunch of shit [to say] about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I’m not… I have, like, a whole show I wrote before this weekend.”