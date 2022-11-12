Chris Rock to perform for Netflix’s first ever live special

Netflix have announced details of their first ever live special, with Chris Rock set to perform.

In early 2023, Rock will become the first ever artist to perform live on the streaming platform, with more details set to follow soon.

Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, said in a statement: “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation.

“We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

In 2018, Rock debuted the Netflix comedy special, Chris Rock: Tamborine.

This year, Rock has been in the spotlight following his altercation with Will Smith at the Oscars in March, where he was struck by the actor after making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith, who was banned from all Academy events for 10 years following the incident, posted an apology video in July. “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out,” the actor said.

Rock previously joked about the Oscars slap during a stand-up set with Dave Chappelle in May, where he remarked: “I got smacked by the softest n***a that ever rapped.”