Christopher Nolan praises ‘The Curse’ as “unlike anything I’ve ever seen on television”

Christopher Nolan has praised TV series The Curse, calling it “unlike anything [he’s] ever seen on television before”.

The Oppenheimer director shared his enthusiasm at a recent screening for the Showtime series, which stars Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder and made its debut last year.

While moderating a discussion with co-creators Fielder and Benny Safdie – the latter of whom starred in Oppenheimer – Nolan said: “Congratulations on an incredible show that’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen on television before.

“There are so few shows that come along that genuinely have no precedents,” the director added. “I mean, you’re going back to things like Twin Peaks or The Prisoner or Dennis Potter’s Singing Detective — things like that. So you’re in an amazing space, and I can’t wait for audiences to catch up with the climax.”

The Curse sees Fielder and Stone play a newly-married couple who host a problematic HGTV home improvement show, and begin to believe they have been afflicted by a curse while trying to conceive a child.

The series has attracted huge acclaim since its debut, with Entertainment Weekly calling it “the weirdest, most unforgettable show of 2023”.

The Standard noted how the show comments on “white privilege, condescension and mutual distrust”, while the BBC described it as being as “edgy, unsettling and smart” as Fielder’s previous show The Rehearsal.

Nolan recently scored multiple Oscar nominations for Oppenheimer, including Best Director and Best Picture.

Meanwhile, star Robert Downey Jr. has joked that the success of the film has become “a terrible tragedy” for Nolan.

“Confidentially, he needs his spirits lifted,” the actor said while presenting the director with the inaugural Trailblazer Award at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

“He’s a bit blue because a terrible tragedy has befallen him. I don’t mean to bring this up, and I know it’s very personal: He has become recognizable on the street. He recoils as though from a hot flame from this new and most unwelcome reality.”