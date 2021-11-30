‘Chucky’ will return for season two in 2022

Chucky has been renewed for a second season by USA Network and Syfy.

Ahead of the show’s season finale on Tuesday (November 30), the TV series adaptation of Child’s Play has announced a second season will air in 2022.

Don Mancini, series creator and showrunner, said: “We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky.

“Many thanks to our partners at USA, Syfy and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”

i always come back 😈 new season of #chucky coming 2022 pic.twitter.com/x24mc3uCVN — Chucky (@ChuckyIsReal) November 29, 2021

Along with the show, Mancini has written all seven films in the franchise (excluding the 2019 reboot) and directed three of them: Seed Of Chucky, Curse Of Chucky and Cult Of Chucky.

The TV series serves as a sequel to Cult Of Chucky, when 14-year-old Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) buys a Good Guy doll at a yard sale, only to discover it’s possessed by the soul of serial killer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif).

The show’s supporting cast includes Alyvia Alyn Lind, Teo Briones, Jennifer Tilly, Lexa Doig, Devon Sawa and Barbara Alyn Woods.

It’s one of many horror film franchises to have transitioned into television, following I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream and The Evil Dead.

Chucky will receive its UK premiere Friday December 3 on Sky Max at 9pm with a double-bill. The show will be available on US streaming platform Peacock from December 1.