Cillian Murphy confirmed to return for ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie, starts shooting later this year

Cillian Murphy is set to return for an upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, creator Steven Knight has confirmed.

The movie is set to begin filming at Digbeth Loc Studios in Birmingham in September, and will be set during the Second World War.

Speaking to BirminghamWorld at the premiere of his new BBC show, This Town, Steven Knight confirmed that the Irish actor would reprise his role of Brummie gangster Tommy Shelby.

Knight said of Murphy: “He is definitely returning for it. We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth.”

This news comes after Murphy shared his enthusiasm for the project earlier this month, telling the Irish Star: “I have always said that if Knight delivers a script that I know he can deliver, because he is such a phenomenal writer, I’ll be there.”

Murphy, 47, did however mention that his character may have aged, adding: “If we want to watch 50-year-old Tommy Shelby, I will be there. Let’s do it.”

The sixth and final series of Peaky Blinders takes place in 1933, before the start of the Second World War, so the film is set to revisit the characters some years later.

Speaking in a recent interview with Esquire, Knight shared: “The film, I know exactly what it’s about. And I know what two stories it’s going to tell. How the story will unfold, I don’t know.”

He continued: “What will happen after that, I want that to depend on the film. For all we know somebody is going to pop out – I think I know who it’s going to be.”

Knight also teased the cast of the movie, suggesting that it will feature some of season six’s characters: “In series six we’re bringing in the new generation, and they are going to be part of what happens in the film. I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch and you think, there you go. There’s the future.”

Netflix is also reportedly developing two spin-off shows from the award-winning series, set to follow the Shelby clan’s Boston operations, and a prequel about the life of a young Polly Gray, portrayed in the original series by Helen McCrory.

