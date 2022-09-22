CIX’s Hyunsuk, woo!ah!’s Nana and more cast in new idol romance K-drama ‘The World You’ve Fallen Into’

EBS’ upcoming idol fantasy-romance K-drama The World You’ve Fallen Into has announced its cast, including CIX‘s Hyunsuk, woo!ah!’s Nana and more.

News outlet OSEN published a report on September 20 announcing the cast of EBS’ upcoming idol fantasy-romance series The World You’ve Fallen Into (literal translation), alongside its premiere date.

According to OSEN, the new series will follow its main character Yoo Je-bi, a top-rated idol who finds herself overwhelmed by flurries of hate comments. She later somehow falls into the world of a romance novel and begins to rediscover the meaning of life. The drama will premiere on October 20.

Leading The World You’ve Fallen Into’s cast is woo!ah! member Nana, who has been cast as Je-bi. Starring alongside her are Kim Jae-won (Quiz From God: Reboot, Let Me Introduce Her), CIX’s Hyunsuk, EPEX‘s Keum Dong-hyun and Ha Sun-ho (Thirty-Nine).

Kim will star as Je Soo-oh, an important character and member of the Four Heavenly Kings within the high school of the romance novel. His aloof disposition makes him irresistible to high school girls, however the dynamics change once Je-bi falls into his world. Meanwhile, Hyunsuk will play Jin Woo, another Heavenly Kings member who also doubles as the school’s president. He’ll round out the love triangle, completed by Soo-oh and Je-bi.

EPEX’s Keum will also star as another member of the Four Heavenly Kings, Shin Han-se, described as a playful person who loves to joke around. Ha will take on the role of Lee Da-mi, the original female lead of the novel.

According to OSEN, the show’s producers were hoping to “showcase teens’ defenceless exposure to media” through the new series. They aim to do so by tackling topics such as hate comments and “cyberwreckers”, who they described as online personalities who add commentary to trendy gossip in attempts to garner attention, and social media addiction”, as translated by Soompi.