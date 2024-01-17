Claudia Winkleman is upset the Traitors keep murdering women

Claudia Winkleman has spoken out about the recent eliminations from the second season of BBC game show, The Traitors.

Winkleman hosts the popular reality contest, which involves a group of contestants called “Traitors” who must secretly murder other contestants, without getting caught and banished by the rest of the players, known as “Faithfuls”.

The show’s second season is currently airing on BBC One, with new episodes out from Wednesday to Friday, with at least one contestant exiting the show each episode, either through murder’ or ‘banishment.

Some viewers have noticed that so far in this series, the Traitors seem to be mainly eliminating female contestants, as well as older people.

Winkleman was a guest on Woman’s Hour on BBC Radio 4 today, where she responded to a question from a listener named Harriet, read out by host, Emma Barnett, which asked “Why is it that all the people that get murdered by the Traitors are all women bar one? And secondly, why are the Traitors so ageist? One of them [Traitors] was a woman and a bit older, so they murdered her straight away.”

This refers to the only female Traitor, Ash, who was banished by the contestants, with votes also being surprisingly cast by her fellow Traitors.

Winkleman responded: “Well, I mean, correct, Harriet. And I would like to sit down with Harriet and have quite a few conversations about it.”

She continued: “I don’t want to say anything, because what if people haven’t watched? So I’m not going to say any names.”

As of January 17, three female contestants have been murdered and two have been banished.

“But yeah, it’s problematic,” Winkleman added. “But then you’ll carry on watching and you’ll see, and that is all I can say.”

