Ex-CLC’s Elkie, PENTAGON’s Yanan to join upcoming Chinese reality competition series

Former CLC singer Elkie and PENTAGON’s Yanan are set to star in an upcoming Chinese reality television competition series.

On April 23, the official Weibo account for upcoming Chinese reality series Qing Nian Pai Ji Hua (which loosely translates to ‘Youth Group Project’) revealed that ex-CLC member Elkie, introduced here using her mandarin name Zhuang Dingxin, and PENTAGON’s Yanan would be participating in the show.

Notably, both of them had previously been labelmates under K-pop agency CUBE Entertainment. However, Elkie later left the company and CLC in 2021.

Each introduction included a personal message from the participants, in which Elkie wrote: “I’ve heard this before, that [I am] not popular despite having been active for so many years. I think that isn’t untrue!”

“However, if there are others like me who are chasing their dreams, or are hesitant about their dreams, I hope to be a little motivation for them because I am still persisting, and you can do it too,” she added.

Meanwhile, Yanan spoke about growing up to become less introverted despite being a shy child, as well as being a “perfectionist who devotes 200 per cent to the things I care about”.

Other notable participants include Long Yun Zhu from the girl group NAME under Yuehua Entertainment, Huang Wen Jin of JYP Entertainment’s upcoming Chinese boyband Project C and former Produce Camp 101 contestant Huang Kun.

Set to premiere April 27 on Chinese streaming platform MangoTV, the upcoming programme is a music competition where 30 musical artists under the age of 30 compete in a variety of performance challenges dealing with different concepts and genres.