CLC’s Yeeun, Lee Chae-yeon and more to join Mnet’s ‘Queendom Puzzle’

Mnet has confirmed the first line-up of its upcoming reality television competition Queendom Puzzle.

On April 24, representatives of South Korean television cable network Mnet shared a string of statements confirming the first slate of contestants for its upcoming K-pop reality show Queendom Puzzle.

The new series is a spin-off of Queendom, in which trending girl groups competed for the title of the Number One girl group act. Queendom Puzzle, on the other hand, will gather members of existing girl groups and soloists to compete for a place in a new project girl group.

Advertisement

According to Mnet representatives, per JoyNews24, the line-up for Queendom Puzzle includes seasoned K-pop idols like soloist and former IZ*ONE member Lee Chae-yeon, CLC’s Yeeun, ex-MOMOLAND’s JooE and Lovelyz’s Kei.

The channel has also confirmed the participation of several Weeekly members, though they have not been named. Members Riina and Hwiseo of rookie girl group H1-KEY and former Produce 48 contestant Shiroma Miru will also be joining Queendom Puzzle.

Additionally, Mnet has clarified that previous reports of ex-IZ*ONE members Yabuki Nako and Honda Hitomi joining the series were untrue.

At the time of publishing, it is unclear how many contestants will be joining Queendom Puzzle. However, it has shared that it will be announcing its full line-up in May, ahead of the series’ premiere in June.

Earlier on, Mnet also revealed that Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon would be hosting the upcoming reality competition. The veteran idol had previously been the host and “Grand Master” of Queendom 2, which aired last year.

“It is an honour to take part in Queendom Puzzle following Queendom 2. My shoulders feel heavy [from the burden], but I feel a sense of responsibility,” said Taeyeon per Newsen, as translated by Soompi. “I am already looking forward to what kind of legendary performances will be born this time around.”