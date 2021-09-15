‘Cliffhanger’: Watch a new trailer for the upcoming mystery K-drama series

South Korean TV network tVN has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming mystery drama series Cliffhanger, starring Jeon Ji-hyun and Joo Ji-hoon.

The 17-second trailer shows short snippets of the two lead actors in mountain climbing gear, alongside shots of a landslide on what is assumed to be Mount Jiri, where the series is set.

The story of Cliffhanger is set to unfold on Mount Jiri as Seo Yi-kang (played by Jeon Ji-hyun), who is the national park’s top ranger, and rookie ranger Kang Hyun-jo (played by Joo Ji-hoon) uncover the truth behind a grisly accident that occurred at the top of the mountain.

The teaser also confirmed the series’ October premiere, although a specific date and timeslot have yet to be announced. The cast of Cliffhanger also includes Sung Dong-il (Hospital Playlist, Prison Playbook) and Oh Jung-se (It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, The Good Detective) as supporting characters.

In other K-drama news, D.P. actor Jung Hae-in has been offered a role in an upcoming mystery drama called Connect, which will be directed by Takashi Miike, and will be the Japanese filmmaker’s first South Korean project.

This comes just weeks after Jung’s most recent project, D.P, premiered on Netflix. In a recent interview with News1, the actor hinted at a possible second season of the hit military drama. “I’ve heard that the director and writer are already working on the script,” he said, adding that he would like to “show my character’s growth” in future seasons.