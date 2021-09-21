Watch a thrilling new teaser for tvN’s upcoming drama, ‘Cliffhanger’

tvN has released a new teaser for its upcoming drama Cliffhanger, starring Jun Ji-hyun and Joo Ji-hoon.

The teaser starts on a lighthearted note, with veteran park ranger Seo Yi-kang (portrayed by Jun) loudly declaring: “I hate mountains.” Meanwhile, rookie ranger Kang Hyun-jo (portrayed by Joo) states that the two are “Mount Jiri’s needle and thread”.

Before the trailer ends, a series of clips showing distressed mountaineers and bloody equipment flash onscreen. “We weren’t the only ones in the mountain that day. Someone is killing people on that mountain,” Jun says.

The story of Cliffhanger is set to unfold on Mount Jiri as Seo Yi-kang, who is the national park’s top ranger, and rookie ranger Kang Hyun-jo uncover the truth behind a grisly accident that occurred at the top of the mountain.

The drama was written by Kim Eun-hee, who helmed Netflix’s Kingdom and Mr. Sunshine director Lee Eung-bok. The cast also includes Sung Dong-il (Hospital Playlist, Prison Playbook) and Oh Jung-se (It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, The Good Detective) in supporting roles.

The mystery drama is set to premiere on tvN on October 23 and will be available for streaming worldwide through iQIYI.

In other K-drama news, Netflix has released the first teaser clip for its upcoming revenge-thriller series My Name starring rising South Korean actress Han So-hee. It is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on October 15.