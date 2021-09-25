‘Cobra Kai’ season 4 release date confirmed in new teaser

A new teaser for season four of Cobra Kai has revealed when the comedy-drama series will return to Netflix.

The new footage was shown during the streaming platform’s global livestream TUDUM event, which showcased a number of films and TV shows that are set to air on Netflix.

Before the teaser was broadcast, the cast took part in a recorded segment that saw them go on a mission to get the footage “to the other side of the [Netflix] lot”. Although they ultimately failed their mission, the teaser was saved thanks to Tanner Buchanan, who plays Robby Keene.

Advertisement

The teaser itself shows Daniel LaRusso (played by Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) coming together to take down Cobra Kai. “The stakes are higher than they’ve ever been,” Daniel tells the students of their dojos. “There’s only one way we’re gonna be able to beat them…”

“By kicking their asses so hard, they shit themselves,” Johnny interrupts. Watch the teaser above now.

During the video, it was revealed that Cobra Kai season four will premiere on Netflix on December 31. An official synopsis for season four reads: “Season four finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi.

Advertisement

“As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?”

Cobra Kai has already been renewed for a fifth season by Netflix, following it earning four Emmy nominations in July, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series.