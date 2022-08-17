‘Cobra Kai’ season five trailer teases all-out karate war

Cobra Kai has dropped its first full-length trailer for season five, teasing an all-out karate war in the Valley.

The action-packed trailer, which dropped on Tuesday (August 16), offers a detailed look at villain Terry Silver’s (Thomas Ian Griffith) growing empire, as Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) prepare to fight back.

The near three-minute-long preview, which you can watch below, also gives a glimpse of John Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars after Silver framed his former friend in order to build his karate franchise.

The fifth season picks up after the dramatic events of the season four finale, where the evil Cobra Kai triumphed in the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament, forcing both the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos to close down.

Netflix‘s official synopsis for the season reads: “Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate the only game in town.

“With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.”

In addition to Macchio, Zabka, Griffith, Kove and Yuji Okumoto, other returning cast members include Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Peyton List as Tory Nichols, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene and Jacob Bertrand as Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz.

Sean Kanan will also reprise his role as Mike Barnes for the new season, although he was nowhere to be seen in the trailer.

Along with Terry, Mike was first introduced in Karate Kid: Part III. In the 1989 film he, Terry and Kreese worked together to manipulate Daniel and convince him to fight for Cobra Kai.

It remains to be seen how Mike will fit into the new season, but a drastic change of heart for the villain would come as a major surprise.

Season five of Cobra Kai will premiere on Netflix on September 9.