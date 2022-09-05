Colman Domingo says ‘Euphoria’ season 3 will take some big swings

Euphoria star Colman Domingo has teased what to expect from season three of the show, admitting it will take some “big swings”.

The actor, who plays Ali in the HBO drama, won the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series Emmy over the weekend, and spoke on what the next season may have in store for fans.

“[Creator] Sam Levinson and I had some really deep conversations as of last weekend actually,” he said (via Deadline). “Here he’s talking about the arcs of all the characters and what he wants to do to expand that, to actually re-examine at times.

“It’s an organism and he wants it to keep shifting it in many ways and I think he’s going to take some really big swings actually with Season 3.

“He’s someone who, once there’s an expectation of the show, he wants to smash that expectation because he truly is a consummate artist and he wants to make sure he’s telling some really compelling storytelling.

“And just because we had some successes before with this season, he said, ‘Let’s not rely on that. Let’s move forward. I’m going to go deeper with these characters. I’m going to really peel away the layers of them and just get to the human heart.”

During the interview, Domingo also reflected on representing Afro-Latino actors with his Emmy win, speaking about his father’s family: “They’re from Belize and Guatemala and all over Central America and I feel very proud.

“I’m sure they’re screaming in the streets for me, they’re very proud of me being a part of this and representing not only Afro-Latinos, but also representing humble people for West Philadelphia as well. You know, working class parents and step-fathers and mothers, so I think I represent so many of them so it feels really really good.”

Ahead of season three of the teen drama, it has been confirmed that star Barbie Ferreira will not be returning to her role of Kat Hernandez. The likes of Dominic Fike, Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are due to return for the next season.