Comedian Hans Kim divides fans with “savage” Matthew Perry joke

A comedian has divided fans after making a joke about Matthew Perry’s death.

Comedian Hans Kim shared a clip from his set in Austin, Texas last week on TikTok, which has since amassed over 280,000 views.

Speaking in the clip, Kim said: “Sad to hear that the great Matthew Perry died alone in a hot tub. For a guy on a show called Friends, he could have used a couple.”

After some hesitant cheers from the crowd, Kim referred to the Friends opening fountain sequence, adding: “Who knew the opening credits were his cry for help.”

In the comments, a number of people believe the joke is “too soon”, with one user adding: “I just watched a sad memorial video about him and scroll down to this.”

“No issues with it being too soon. It’s just not a good joke,” another wrote.

Some however believe Perry would have been a fan. “For what it’s worth, I think Matthew Perry would’ve laughed at this joke,” one wrote.

Another added: “Hans Kim is a savage.”

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on Friends, died aged 54 on October 28 in his Los Angeles home. Following his death, his Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow have all paid tribute.

The actor’s death certificate stated his cause of death is still “deferred” after results from an initial autopsy were found to be inconclusive. An initial toxicology report said his death was not caused by methamphetamine or fentanyl overdose.

Perry’s family and Friends co-stars attended his funeral service earlier this month, where he was laid to rest at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles.