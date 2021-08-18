Tributes pour in for Sean Lock: “One of the funniest men I ever knew”

Comedian Sean Lock has died from cancer at the age of 58.

Lock, best known for appearing on 8 Out of 10 Cats and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, also appeared on and wrote the sitcom 15 Storeys High.

The comedian’s agent Off The Kerb Productions confirmed the news to the PA news agency this morning (August 18) in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock,” the statement said.

#Breaking Comedian Sean Lock, best known for panel shows 8 Out Of 10 Cats and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, as well as sitcom 15 Storeys High, has died from cancer at the age of 58, his agent told the PA news agency pic.twitter.com/BB6hIa8atp — PA Media (@PA) August 18, 2021

“He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.”

The statement continued: “Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

Paying tribute, comedian and close friend Lee Mack said: “I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much.”

8 Out of 10 Cats producer Richard Osman paid his respects on Twitter.

“Over 15 years producing ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’ Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often,” he wrote. “A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends.”

Jimmy Carr, the longtime host of 8 Out of 10 Cats also shared a tribute. “Brutal news about Sean Lock today,” he wrote. “I loved him. I’m watching clips of him right now – laughing & crying. I’ll miss him so much.”

Brutal news about Sean Lock today.

“It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock, he was a true original, a wonderful comic,” wrote Bill Bailey. “All my thoughts are with his family.”

Alan Davies said: “Sad news about Sean Lock. Funny on stage, hilarious off. We met in 1988 right at the start of our stand up careers.

“I hadn’t seen him in recent years he quietly wrestled with illness but I feel very sad today for Anoushka and their children. RIP Locky.”

Ricky Gervais called Lock “one of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation” and “a lovely man”.

Dara Ó Briain said Lock’s death was “desperately sad news” and called Lock “such a brilliantly funny man”.

You can read more tributes to Sean Lock here:

Devastated to hear about Sean Lock. He toured with Newman and Baddiel on our last show together. One of the funniest men I ever knew. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) August 18, 2021

Comedy has lost one of the greats today. Sean Lock was so much sillier & anarchic than he would often let on, his comedy could sit between silly & edgy, acerbic politics. He was often a loose canon on panel shows & you never knew what to expect, Jimmy would often be… pic.twitter.com/5LZdZO83x7 — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) August 18, 2021

He was SO good. Uncompromising. Brilliant. Very sad he’s gone. pic.twitter.com/ChVAwd1OXH — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) August 18, 2021

Oh no, what horrible news… I think it safe to say that the best episodes of QI that I was involved with were always the ones where Sean Lock was a guest. Such complete brilliance in every comic direction. What a loss. My heart goes out to his family. — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) August 18, 2021

Very sad to hear about Sean Lock. I only got to work with him a few times, which was always exciting because I’d been such a huge fan when I was growing up. He was a jaw droppingly talented comedian. One of the very best — Elis James (@elisjames) August 18, 2021

15 storeys high blew my mind when I first saw it. Like a modern day hancocks half hour. Sean lock and @wongrel one of the funniest double acts ever. — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) August 18, 2021

Rip. Geeza had funny bones. Condolences to his family 💔 https://t.co/vwBOaO17VF — Asim Chaudhry (@AsimC86) August 18, 2021

Rest in peace Sean Lock. A true natural comedian who taught me so much x — David O'Doherty (@phlaimeaux) August 18, 2021

Horrible shock to read of the death of Sean Lock from cancer. What a brilliant, original, hilarious, perceptive and biting comedian. Such a terrible loss so young #RIPSeanLock — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) August 18, 2021

So dreadfully sad. Sean Lock was one of the best. A rare comedian who could make you laugh like a drain if you’d never seen comedy before or had watched it every day of your life. God damn it. https://t.co/DtfNVejB7l — Phil Wang (@PhilNWang) August 18, 2021

I am shocked and saddened at the news of the loss of Sean Lock. He was a brilliant comedian but more importantly he was a great person on so many levels . He will be missed hugely. — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) August 18, 2021

So sorry to hear this. Farewell Sean, you brought a wonderful comedic talent to the world and you will be missed –

Sean Lock: Comedian and 8 Out Of 10 Cats panellist dies from cancer aged 58https://t.co/up38yGeYKq pic.twitter.com/7IF7S5W6H9 — Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard) August 18, 2021

Heart broken to hear about the passing of Sean Lock. Wonderful human being and easily one of the funniest on and off the stage. Love that he shunned social media and remained aloof from petty squabbles. Devastating loss. pic.twitter.com/sU3A8D57dC — Omid Djalili (@omid9) August 18, 2021

One of the funniest people in the world. Heartbroken. https://t.co/R0qcfYwDbK — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) August 18, 2021

Sean Lock was a brilliant comedian and I always learned something watching him work. Thoughts with his friends and family. Very shocking and sad. RIP. — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) August 18, 2021

We are deeply saddened to hear of Sean Lock's passing. Sean was a QI regular right from the first series, and helped to shape the show with his fantastically sharp wit and anarchic good humour. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/BbjiF5jkqb — Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) August 18, 2021

