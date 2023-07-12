Rising South Korean comedienne Lee Ji-soo passes away at age 30

South Korean comedienne Lee Ji-soo has died at the age of 30.

On the evening of July 11, YTN reported that Lee had passed away earlier that day. According to the news outlet, Lee’s passing had been “sudden”, with many of her friends and colleagues left shocked and saddened by the news.

The up-and-coming comedienne began her career at a small theatre founded by veteran South Korean comedian Yoon Hyung-bin, and later made her small screen debut on tvN’s award-winning television programme Comedy Big League in 2021.

Some of the Comedy Big League segments Lee had also appeared in include Kobic Enter, Paulownia Enter, Sniper of Taste, Skeleton and My Business Journal. Lee left the show’s cast in the second quarter of 2023.

Lee’s wake is being held at Room 2 of the funeral hall at Shinhwa Nursing Hospital in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. Her funeral will take place at 6:40am on July 13, per Kuki News.