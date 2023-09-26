‘Community’ star Chevy Chase says sitcom “wasn’t funny enough” for him

Chevy Chase has addressed his departure from Community, describing the show as “not funny enough” for him.

In an interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast (September 25), the actor discussed his reasons for leaving the sitcom in 2012 after four seasons.

“I honestly felt the show wasn’t funny enough for me, ultimately,” Chase said. “I felt a little bit constrained. Everybody had their bits, and I thought they were all good. It just wasn’t hard-hitting enough for me.”

When asked about his character Pierce Hawthorne specifically, he replied: “I didn’t mind the character. I just felt that it was… I felt happier being alone. I just didn’t want to be surrounded by that table, every day, with those people. It was too much.”

Following the interview, his former Community co-star Yvette Nicole Brown responded to his comments on X (fka Twitter), writing, “he seems nice,” with a laughing emoji.

He seems nice. 😂 https://t.co/lWZPUcIRfr — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 26, 2023

Chase’s decision to leave Community was due to conflicts with show creator Dan Harmon, who previously described the actor as a “befuddled old man” in 2013.

The actor previously addressed reports he was difficult to work with on Saturday Night Live and Community last year, saying that he “doesn’t care”.

Speaking on CBS Sunday Morning (via Deadline) last year, Chase said: “I guess you’d have to ask them. I don’t give a crap!”

He added: “I am who I am. And I like where – who I am. I don’t care. And it’s part of me that I don’t care. And I’ve thought about that a lot. And I don’t know what to tell you, man. I just don’t care.”

Community came to an end in 2015 after six seasons. In September last year, it was announced a feature-length film is in development.