Conan O’Brien’s late night show is ending after 28 years

Conan O’Brien’s late-night TV show is set to end after 28 years next June.

The show, simply called Conan, has been on TBS for the last 11 years, and featured interviews with celebrities from across the entertainment world, as well as frequent live music performances.

While Conan will end next summer, his TBS travel show Conan Without Borders will continue to run on the network, and the host has also lined up a new weekly variety series, which will air on new streaming service HBO Max.

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,’” O’Brien said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”

TBS General Manager Brett Weitz added: “28 years is a monumental achievement in late-night television. We’re incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the ‘Conan Without Borders’ specials. We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family.”

Of his move to HBO Max, the streaming service’s chief content officer Casey Bloys said: “Conan’s unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist, comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades. We can’t wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new, variety format each week.”

Earlier this year, Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst – aka Better Oblivion Community Center – starred in a new mockumentary, which went behind the scenes of Conan.

Meet The Conan Staff is a new YouTube series from the Conan writing team and a February episode saw the indie rock play production assistants in the office.