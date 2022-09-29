People are remembering Coolio’s ‘Kenan & Kel’ theme tune after his death

Fans have been paying tribute to Coolio following the news of his death, with particular praise being reserved for his Kenan & Kel theme tune.

The American rapper behind the 1995 hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ died at the age of 59 yesterday (September 28) in Los Angeles, according to Rolling Stone.

Tributes have been paid to Coolio from the likes of Ice Cube, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Snoop Dogg, Michelle Pfeiffer and Martin Lawrence.

The titular stars of Kenan & Kel have also paid tribute to the late rapper, who performed the popular sitcom’s theme tune ‘Aw, Here It Goes’. Writing on Instagram Stories, Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson said: “Wait, now Coolio!!! Damn homie!!! Rest in Power!!!”

Kel Mitchell shared a lengthy tribute to Coolio, writing: “Last thing you told me when we last spoke a few months ago, you told me you loved how I keep things positive and to keep doing that.”

You can take a look at some of the other fan tributes to Coolio below.

Man RIP Coolio. Really a cool ass part of my childhood being able to see kenan and kel and hear that heater ass theme song pic.twitter.com/YMifiU0tYi — Michael Christmas (@MickeyChristmas) September 29, 2022

Coolio rapping the Kenan & Kel theme song was part of the soundtrack to my childhood. One of the few shows on Nickelodeon at that time (possibly the only one) that embraced hip-hop like this. This one is for all the ‘90s kids. Rest in power man. pic.twitter.com/S2kCmS1SEl — IAMNJERA (@IAMNJERA) September 29, 2022

Yeah Gangsta's Paradise was great but that Kenan & Kel theme was iconic – soundtrack to many a childhood ❤️ RIP Cooliopic.twitter.com/oa1Z4LfLjt — Ronan Mullen (@RonanReigns) September 29, 2022

the way tv and hip-hop were so connected in the 90s is something i’ll never forget. and it gave us one of the best songs in the kenan and kel theme by coolio. rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/D4t9H28b1e — nadirah (@hinadirah) September 29, 2022

Coolio used to get everyone hyped when it was time to watch Kenan and Kel 😭 I miss them days man. The man left behind things we will never forget. R.I.P Coolio 🕊️ I need my orange soda to take this all in. pic.twitter.com/KVfBipmuQH — Adam (@FGRAdam) September 29, 2022

I know Coolio made a name for himself in the 80s. But as a 90s baby I knew Coolio for the Kenan & Kel theme song. The song was a classic example on how a sitcom TV show & HipHop collaborated in the 90s.

pic.twitter.com/8e2sh3qw8G — Cody D. (@codydonair) September 29, 2022

Coolio was an iconic rapper. I’ll always remember him especially for his delivery of the Kenan and Kel theme song which one of the catchiest theme songs in television history. He also did “Gangsta’s Paradise,” + many more. We’ll Miss You. Rest In Peace. 😭🙏🏼 #Coolio #RIPCoolio pic.twitter.com/2QF6E0jNBv — Omid (@OmidIranmanesh) September 29, 2022

Coolio was born Artis Levon Ivey, Jr. in 1963. His first single under his moniker, ‘Whatcha Gonna Do?’, was released in 1987. A debut album, ‘It Takes A Thief’, eventually followed in 1994. Propelled by the success of its single ‘Fantastic Voyage’, which peaked at Number Three in the Billboard Hot 100, ‘It Takes A Thief’ went on to achieve Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The following year, Coolio achieved the biggest success of his career with ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, which served as the title track to his second studio album. Featured on the soundtrack to the film Dangerous Minds, the song notably interpolated the chorus from Stevie Wonder‘s song ‘Pastime Paradise’ – as performed by singer L.V.