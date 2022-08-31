Coupang Play’s thriller K-drama ‘Chronicle of Crime’ to star Jang Keun-suk, Heo Sung-tae and Lee Elijah

Coupang Play has revealed the cast for its upcoming crime thriller K-drama, Chronicle of Crime.

The production team behind Chronicle of Crime announced its lead cast through a photo of their first script reading posted through the streaming service’s social media channels yesterday (August 30).

Coupang Play’s latest series is set to star Jang Keun-suk (Switch – Change the World), Heo Sung-tae (Squid Game) and Lee Elijah (The Good Detective).

Advertisement

A report by Korea JoongAng Daily adds that Jang is set to portray a detective investigating unsolved crimes, while Heo and Lee are set to play a con man and a reporter, respectively.

Other cast members on the show include Lee Sung-wook (Forecasting Love and Weather), Lee Seung-joon (Discovery of Love), Park Myung-hoon (Parasite), Oh Yeon-ah (100 Days My Prince) and Lee Won-jong (The Age of Blood), according to South Korean media outlet Osen.

Chronicle of Crime will be helmed by Kim Hong-sun, best known for his work with Voice and Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. The series, which follows a detective who investigates the connection between unsolved cases and ongoing cases, is reportedly slated to start filming sometime this year.

Other details about the drama, such as a definite premiere date or a production timeline, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Chronicle of Crime is Coupang Play’s third original series. Earlier this year, they premiered Anna, which follows a woman who endangers her life after a small lie leads her to live out someone else’s life, and stars Bae Suzy in the titular role.

Advertisement

That series eventually saw a director’s cut release after director Lee Joo-Young claimed that Coupang Play had edited the series without her consent.