Coupang Play finds success with first original K-drama ‘One Ordinary Day’

New South Korean streaming service Coupang Play has reportedly found success with its new K-drama series, One Ordinary Day.

Starring A-listers Kim Soo-hyun (It’s Okay Not To Be Okay) and Cha Seung-won (A Korean Odyssey), One Ordinary Day is a remake of BBC One’s 2008 series Criminal Justice. According to the Coupang Play, the streaming platform has become the fastest-growing OTT platform and most-downloaded streaming app in South Korea since the premiere of the series in November.

In an interview with Variety, Coupang Play head Stephen Kim and One Ordinary Day director Lee Myeong-woo discussed the success of the platform and its first-ever original series. “We put effort into capturing what was going on inside the characters’ heads, rather than using fancy tricks or spectacular angles,” said the director.

Lee added that he was given “much more freedom of expression” on the series in comparison to his work that had aired on terrestrial channels. “I was able to focus on telling the story in a speedy manner, filtering out the unnecessary,” he said.

On the future of Coupang Play’s content output, Kim emphasised that the service intends to focus on prioritising quality over quantity. “Instead of gathering as much content as possible, we try to understand what our customers want to watch, learning and iterating through data how to give them best possible experience,” he explained.

Later, Kim also revealed that its next original would be a thriller series titled ‘Anna’, which will star former Miss A member Bae Suzy (Start-up, Vagabond), as well as actress Jung Eun-chae (The King: Eternal Monarch).