Lee Se-young, Sakaguchi Kentaro to star in Coupang Play’s ‘What Comes After Love’

South Korean OTT streaming service Coupang Play has greenlit production on a new K-drama called What Comes After Love, starring Lee Se-young and Sakaguchi Kentaro.

On December 5, Coupang Play announced that Lee Se-young and Sakaguchi Kentaro have been cast in the upcoming romance series. The K-drama will be an adaptation of the novel of the same name, co-authored by Gong Ji-yeong and Hitonari Tsuji.

According to a press release from Coupang Play, What Comes After Love follows the love story between a Korean woman and Japanese man. Lee will star as Hong, who meets and falls in love with Jungo (played by Sakaguchi) while studying abroad in Japan. The couple eventually breakup but reunite five years later in Korea.

In a press statement, Lee commented that she has “always cherished” the original novel, adding: “I will give my best to capture the essence of ‘love’. I also look forward to collaborating with Sakaguchi Kentaro, and together, we will strive to create an exceptional series.”

Meanwhile, Sakaguchi expressed his eagerness to work with the series’ Korean production team and Lee, as well as his hopes to create a “beautiful melodrama” with the actress.

What Comes After Love will be directed by Moon Hyun-sung, and will be available to stream on Coupang Play. At the time of publishing, the platform has yet to announce a premiere date for the series.

In other K-drama news, The Glory actress Lim Ji-yeon has been cast in JTBC’s upcoming historical drama Tale of Mrs. Ok. Lim will star in the series as its titular character, a beloved attorney in the Joseon Dynasty who hides her past as a slave.