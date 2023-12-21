Courtney Cox’s horror-comedy axed after two seasons

Courtney Cox’s horror-comedy series, Shining Vale, will be removed from its streaming service soon.

The show stars the Friends actor as a novelist who moves her family into a haunted house. It was created by Sharon Horgan and Jeff Astrof, and also starred Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino. It ran for two seasons, debuting in March 2022.

According to Deadline, series producer Warner Bros. TV tried selling the series elsewhere, but were unsuccessful.

However, according to Variety, Astrof has already started writing a third season, with hopes that it may reach screens via another service at some point.

With the finale of season two only airing on Starz on December 1, the entire two seasons will be removed at the end of this year, and the show cut from the network.

Astrof shared a post on his Instagram page earlier this week with the caption: “What an absolute joy I had working on this show. Not a single bad day. Please watch the STARZ (turns out limited) series Shining Vale by 12/31.”

According to Variety, he also gave an exclusive statement saying: “Given all the real heart-breaking news going on in the world right now, it would be inappropriate for me to say I’m heartbroken about Starz not picking up Shining Vale for a season three.”

He continued: “However, I have no problem saying I am crushed and deeply saddened by the news. For the actors, it has been a year since we wrapped, but I have been working on writing season three up until I heard the news last week.”

It is unconfirmed why exactly the series was cut, however insider sources reportedly told Variety that Shining Vale “did not find a large enough audience to continue.”

