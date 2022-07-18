Craig Robinson show evacuated after man fires gun at venue

A Craig Robinson show was evacuated over the weekend after a man brandished a gun in the venue.

The show took place on Saturday night (July 16) at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina. Per Associated Press, it was abruptly brought to a halt when a man, later identified as Omar McCombs, pulled out a gun and told the crowd – of approximately 50 people – to leave.

McCombs then discharged the weapon once everyone had fled the venue, at around 9pm EDT. Associated Press reports that no one was injured, and that the suspect was taken into custody.

The incident took place prior to Robinson’s scheduled appearance, with the comedian taking to Instagram after being evacuated to a nearby concert where pop band Big Time Rush were performing.

“There’s an active shooter at the club I was at so we had to run over here to this concert,” Robinson says, adding: “Big Time Rush to the rescue.”

“I’m safe, I’m cool. It was just wild. I was in the green room and they were like, ‘Everybody get out,'” he continued. “It was wild. It was a moment for sure.”

In a follow-up post, Robinson shared his gratitude towards Comedy Zone security and staff as well as the Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department for their “swift action in apprehending the shooter”.

“Thanks be to God no one was hurt. Please stay safe everyone.”