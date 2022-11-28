‘Crash Landing On You’ stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin welcome their first child

South Korean celebrity couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, best known for starring in the hit K-drama series Crash Landing On You together, have welcomed their first child.

On November 27, Son’s agency MS Team released a statement announcing the birth of the actress’ first child with her husband, actor Hyun Bin, as reported by Kukmin Ilbo. According to the news outlet, the actress’s estimated due date had been sometime in December.

“Son Ye-jin gave birth to a son today,” MS Team announced, adding that “both the mother and child are in good health.” It also added that Son will be recuperating at a postpartum care centre in Seoul.

Son first announced her pregnancy back in June with a post on Instagram. The actress wrote: “I’m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement.”

In a September interview with The Korea Times for his film Confidential Assignment 2, Hyun Bin also expressed his excitement about fatherhood. “I am still not quite grasping [that I’m going to be a father],” the actor confessed at the time.

“But when I ask, people around me say, ‘You will feel it when you see the child.’ It’s such a huge blessing so I’m joyfully looking forward to it,” he revealed.

The couple first met when they co-starred in the 2018 crime-thriller film The Negotiation. They later reunited for the hit romance drama series Crash Landing On You (2019-2020), and publicly confirmed their relationship on New Year’s Day in 2021, revealing that they had started dating shortly after the latter project ended. They later announced their engagement in February 2022, and held their wedding ceremony the following month.