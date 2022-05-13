‘Crash Landing On You’ actor Kim Jung-hyun in talks to return to the small screen

Kim Jung-hyun is currently in talks to return to the small screen after going on a hiatus, which has so far lasted a year and a half.

South Korean news site Sports Chosun reported earlier today (May 13) that the Crash Landing On You actor is set to make his comeback with a lead role in an upcoming MBC K-drama tentatively titled The Season Of Kkok-du.

Following the report, Kim’s representing label, Story J Company, clarified the claims in a brief statement to YTN. “Kim Jung-hyun has received an offer to appear in The Season Of Kkok-du and he is currently in talks for the drama,” the statement read, as translated by Soompi.

The Season Of Kkok-du has been described by Sports Chosun as a fantasy-medical K-drama series following a high-ranking grim reaper named Kkok-du, said to be the only being to exist and reside in the underworld. The cold and cruel Kkok-du is required to take a break from his duties in the underworld and spend 49 days in the mortal realm once every 99 years.

If talks for Kim’s role in the new series are successful, it will be his first television appearance since his hiatus began in early 2021, after a slew of controversies involving the actor arose at the time. His last role was his portrayal of King Cheol-jong in the February 2021 drama Mr. Queen.

The South Korean actor faced backlash last year for his alleged behaviour while on the set of his 2018 drama Time, which he starred in alongside Seo Ye-ji and Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun.

In 2021, Dispatch reported that Seo and Kim had been dating at the time of filming, which allegedly drove Seo to “manipulate” Kim into disengaging from female staff, co-stars and romance scenes on the series, as archived by Soompi here.

Following the controversy, Kim was later involved in a contract dispute with his previous label, during which he claimed it spread false information about himself. His 11-month hiatus as an actor was also a point of friction in his relations with O& Entertainment at the time.