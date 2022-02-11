‘Crazy Love’, starring Krystal Jung and Kim Jae-wook, to premiere in March

Crazy Love, the new K-drama series starring Krystal Jung and Kim Jae-wook, is set to premiere next month.

A new official teaser for the forthcoming series dropped on February 9, depicting the two main characters and their defining traits. Kim’s character is depicted with an air of arrogance as he fans himself with wads of cash, while Krystal’s character is shown as the complete opposite, as she looks down in panic.

However, she’s later shown with a seemingly 180-degree change in personality, as a mischievous look adorns her face while she holds up a hammer.

Crazy Love is described as a sweet yet chaotic romance drama series starring Kim Jae-wook as lead character Noh Go-jin, the narcissistic CEO of an education company and the top math instructor in South Korea with an IQ of 190.

The series will pick up pace once he receives a death threat from his secretary Lee Shin-ah (Krystal Jung), whose life has gone sideways since finding out that she doesn’t have much time left to live after being diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Crazy In Love was directed by Kim Jung-hyun (of Jugglers, My Fellow Citizens and Awaken fame) and written by Kim Bo-gyeom, who is known for his work on the 2018 MBC series Tempted. The drama will be premiere on KBS on March 7.

In other K-drama news, Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are set to get married after two years of dating. The couple had announced their engagement on February 10 via Instagram, followed by a confirmation from both actors’ agencies that they would be holding their wedding ceremony next month.