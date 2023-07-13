Here’s when K-drama ‘Cruel Intern’ starring Ra Mi-ran premieres

South Korean streaming platform TVING has revealed the premiere date of its upcoming K-drama series Cruel Intern, starring Ra Mi-ran.

TVING has released a brand-new poster for its upcoming K-drama series Cruel Intern. The show will be led by The Good Bad Mother star Ra Mi-ran, who is also known for her roles in Dr. Park’s Clinic and Black Dog: Being A Teacher.

Ra Mi-ran will play Ko Hae-ra, a housewife who returns to the workforce as an intern after seven years away. She soon encounters former colleague Choi Ji-won (Uhm Ji-won), now the successful director of the product planning team, who offers Hae-ra a secretive deal.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the poster for Cruel Intern sees Ra Mi-ran, wearing cleaning gloves from her role as a housewife, putting on a professional work blazer. “I’m returning to work as an experienced intern,” reads the poster, as translated by Soompi.

경력직 인턴으로 복직합니다!7년 만에 인턴으로 복직한40대 고해라의 치열한 생존기💥티빙 오리지널 <잔혹한 인턴>8월 11일 TVING 독점 공개#티빙오리지널 #티빙 #TVING #잔혹한인턴#8월11일독점공개 #라미란 #엄지원 Posted by 티빙-TVING on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Cruel Intern is set to premiere on the South Korean streaming service TVING on August 11. Other details about the series, such as international availability and release pattern, have yet to be announced.

Notably, the upcoming K-drama will also be the first project to star both Ra Mi-ran and Uhm Ji-won since the 2013 film Hope. Uhm most recently starred in the popular tvN series Little Women, which was also available on Netflix in select regions.

In other K-drama news, Disney+ has released the first official trailer for its upcoming K-drama series, Moving. The upcoming show is based on the hit webtoon of the same name by popular South Korean writer Kang Full.