‘CSI’ casts man who pretended to be dead for 321 days as corpse

A man who spent 321 days pretending to be a dead body has been cast in the series CSI: Vegas.

Kentucky native Josh Nalley uploaded a video onto Tiktok under the name @living_dead_josh every single day for nearly an entire year pretending to be a dead body. After the team on CSI: Vegas noticed the viral star, they got in touch to offer him the role to play a dead body in one of the episodes.

According to The Post, after being flown out to California for filming, Nalley announced his cameo on TikTok. The video showed him “dead” on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles while the CSI theme song plays in the background. The clip has been viewed over 389,000 times since its upload.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Courier Journal, Nalley explained that through he has no prior acting experience, his videos have helped him get better at portraying a dead body.

“I don’t like speaking on camera, but I can lie there and act like I am dead pretty easily. Having done more than 300 of these posts, I have progressed and gotten better,” he told the publication. “At first, you could see me breathing, or the fake blood looked really bad.I have gotten rid of using the blood and gotten better at holding my breath.” Nalley shared that the inspiration for the idea came from seeing a woman post about spicy sauce on TikTok and receive a tonne of offers from merchants. This made him wonder whether he could accomplish the same thing by portraying a dead body on television. “Rarely do we find an actor as well prepared to play a corpse as Josh,” CSI: Vegas showrunner Jason Tracey shared while speaking to The Post. “It was a pleasure watching him work. He’s a pro at this death thing.”

Advertisement

CBS series CSI: Vegas first aired in October 2021 and stars the likes of Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and more. It is a follow-up to the long-running series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and the fifth series in the CSI franchise. It was also renewed for a new season earlier this year.