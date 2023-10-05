‘D.P.’ actor Choi Hyun-wook lands in hot water over alleged illegal smoking

D.P. actor Choi Hyun-wook has landed in hot water after being caught for allegedly smoking illegally and littering.

Choi Hyun-wook has become embroiled in controversy after the actor was allegedly caught on video illegally smoking in public in Seoul and later discarding the cigarette butt away on the street, per SBS Star.

According to the South Korean news outlet, smoking in many outdoor public areas, including most main streets, is prohibited in Seoul. The video in questions was onto the internet on October 4.

Choi Hyun-wook has since addressed the situation in a hand-written letter, where he apoloised for his action, per Sports Dong-A. “I’m really sorry to have disappointed the fans,” he wrote, as translated by Koreaboo.

“It would not enough for me to act responsibly in every moment, but I even disappointed many due to my careless actions,” the actor added. “I will humbly accept the scolding and the warnings, looking back upon myself, and work hard to show you a more mature side of myself.”

Gold Medalist, the agency that represents Choi Hyun-wook, has also since released a statement about the situation, confirming that the actor “dealt with the smoked cigarette in a wrong manner”.

“He has recognised his wrongdoings and is reflecting deeply over that, as well as for his careless actions which were uncomfortable to watch,” the entertainment agency said. “Our company will pay greater attention to managing our artist.”

Choi Hyun-wook recently appeared in the second season of Netflix K-drama, D.P. In a glowing four-star review of the new season, NME‘s Hidzir Junaini called it a “harrowing, hard-hitting sequel”.