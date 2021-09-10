‘D.P.”s Jung Hae-in in talks to star in new mystery drama ‘Connect’

South Korean actor Jung Hae-in has been offered a role in an upcoming mystery drama called Connect.

On September 10, Jung’s agency FNC Entertainment confirmed that the 33-year-old actor is currently in talks to star in the forthcoming series. The show will be directed by Takashi Miike, and will be the Japanese filmmaker’s first South Korean project. Takashi’s best known works include horror films such as Audition (1999) and Ichi The Killer (2001).

“Jung Hae-in has been offered a role in director Takashi Miike’s Connect and is currently reviewing the offer,” said a representative from his agency, as translated by Soompi.

According to South Korean news outlet Sports Chosun, Connect will tell the story of a man who has part of his body stolen by organ hunters. Throughout the series, the man will discover his connection to the recipient of the organ transplant. Further details about the series’ premiere date and Jung’s potential role have yet to be revealed.

This comes just two weeks after Jung’s most recent project, D.P, premiered on Netflix. In a recent interview with News1, the actor hinted at a possible second season of the hit military drama. “I’ve heard that the director and writer are already working on the script,” he said, adding that he would like to “show my character’s growth” in future seasons.

In other news, fellow D.P cast member Son Seok-gu has personally denied bullying allegations made against him by an anonymous netizen, who accused the actor of carrying out school violence when he during their time as students. In an Instagram post, the actor announced that he had taken legal action against the anonymous poster.