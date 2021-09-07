‘D.P.’ could face legal action from 7-Eleven for allegedly damaging its brand

Netflix and Climax Studios, the broadcaster and production team behind the new drama series D.P., could be facing legal action from convenience store chain 7-Eleven.

According to a new report from South Korean daily Kookmin Ilbo, Korea Seven, the subsidiary of the Lotte Group that manages the 7-Eleven brand in the East Asian country, is looking at potentially taking legal action against D.P.’s production team for allegedly damaging its brand.

In Episode 5 of the Netflix original series, an employee of 7-Eleven is portrayed as being abusive and shown to encourage others to carry out illegal acts. Kookmin Ilbo reports that Korea Seven has engaged a law firm to review an application for an injunction over the broadcast of D.P..

The outlet also notes that Climax Studios had allegedly obtained Korea Seven’s approval for production in the 7-Eleven branch back in January. However, Korea Seven claims that it was unaware that the content filmed for the series would be “negative”.

Meanwhile, Climax Studios told Kookmin Ilbo that it has “no plans to respond” to Korea Seven, while noting that it is discussing internally on how to deal with the controversial scene at hand.

In other D.P. news, a second season of the military-themed K-drama is reportedly in the works. This is according to lead actor Jung Hae-in, who claimed that the team behind the series have allegedly “put the wheels in motion” on an additional season of the series.