‘D.P.’ Season 2: Jung Hae-in, Son Seok-koo and more confirmed to return

Netflix Korea has officially announced the cast of the upcoming second season of its original K-drama series D.P..

Earlier today (May 31), the streaming platform took to Instagram to share the official cast for season two of its hit military-themed K-drama D.P. Netflix confirmed that original cast members Jung Hae-in, Son Seok-koo, Kim Sung-kyun and Koo Kyo-hwan are all set to return.

The streaming company also shared that there would be two new actors joining the cast: Ji Jin-hee (Designated Survivor: 60 Days) and Kim Ji-hyun (Thirty-Nine). “Their unfinished story,” wrote Netflix Korea, along with pictures of the cast. “‘D.P.’ Season 2, only on Netflix.”

Advertisement

The streamer first confirmed that the series would be returning last December. According to a press release from Netflix at the time, director Han Jun-hee and original webtoon writer Kim Bo-tong will also be returning to the new season of D.P.



D.P., which stands for “deserter pursuit”, revolves around the lives of a team of soldiers specialised in catching deserters. The series is an adaptation of Kim’s 2015 webtoon, titled D.P. Dog’s Day.

In other K-drama news, singer-actress IU has stepped down from the cast of highly anticipated upcoming K-drama series Money Game (literal translation) due to scheduling conflicts. Anchor actress Chun Woo-hee will instead be taking over IU’s role on the series.

IU’s last TV role was in the 2019 hit series Hotel Del Luna, where she played lead character Jang Man-wol. She previously also had roles in 2016 period drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, The Producers in 2015 and the 2021 film Dream.