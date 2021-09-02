‘D.P.’ star Son Seok-koo refutes bullying allegations, to take legal action

Actor Son Seok-koo has denied bullying allegations made against him and is set to take legal action against the accuser.

On Augsust 31, an anonymous netizen, who referred to himself as “A”, uploaded a post where he accused Son of carrying out school violence when he during their time as students, according to Hankook Ilbo.

“A” claimed he attended middle school with the D.P. actor, alleging that “Son Seok-koo only picked the weaker ones to harass”, as translated by Soompi. After accusing Son of physical violence, “A” also alleged that no action could have been taken against the actor at the time due to a lack in laws in the 1990s.

However, Son has since refeuted those allgations. In a statement to Hankook Ilbo, the actor’s company SBD Entertainment denied “A”‘sclaims, stating that the contents of the post were “false”, after research was allegedly conducted by the agency. “We are in the process of taking legal action against the netizen who uploaded the post,” it added.

Son Seok-goo first made his debut as an actor in 2017 after starring as Detective Mun in the Netflix science-fiction drama series Sense8. He then went on to star in several more Korean dramas, including tVN’s Suits in 2018 and Be Melodramatic in 2019.

His most recent project is the Netflix original series D.P., where he portrays a character named Im Ji-seop. The actor has also been confirmed as a cast member of an upcoming JTBC television series titled My Liberation Journal (literal title).