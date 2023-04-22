NewsTV News

Dame Edna star Barry Humphries has died aged 89

The Australian comic was being treated in hospital following complications from a hip operation

By Ali Shutler
Barry Humphries as Dame Edna in 2013. CREDIT: Getty

Barry Humphries, the Australian comic legend and the creator of Dame Edna Everage, has died aged 89.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Humphries passed away earlier today (April 22) at Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital where he was being treated for various health issues.

Humphries was admitted to hospital back in February after falling in his Sydney apartment and injuring his hip. He received a hip replacement shortly afterwards.

“I have to get back on my feet,” he said in an interview shortly after the operation. “I’m going back on tour later this year. The result of my broken hip means I now have a titanium hip. You can call me Bionic Bazza.”

However, earlier this week it was reported Humphries was readmitted to hospital, following complications from the surgery.

A statement from his family read: ​“​He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit. ​

“With over ​70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be. ​His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted. Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of ​a​​​​rt in all its forms.

“He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives. The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on.”

The Australian comedian’s most famous creation was Dame Edna Everage, who became a hit in the UK in the 1970s and was used by Humphries to satirise the cult of celebrity, class snobbery, and prudishness as well as poking fun at political leaders and fashion.

Dame Edna went on to host her own TV show The Dame Edna Everage Experience in the late 1980s and wrote several books.

As well as playing Dame Edna and lecherous drunk cultural attaché Sir Les Patterson, Humphries voiced Bruce the shark in the film Finding Nemo and appeared in Spice World, The Hobbit and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

Following the news of his passing, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote: “For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone. But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry.”

“A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift.A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift.”

Fans have also taken to Twitter to share choice moments from his 50-year career including the time Dame Edna walked into the Royal Box during The Royal Variety Performance and the time Humphries mixed Dermot O’Leary up with Philip Schofield on This Morning.

Tributes have also been flooding social media following the news of Barry Humphries death from fellow comedians and fans.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more details.

