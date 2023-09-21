Danny Masterson’s wife files for divorce following rape conviction

Bijou Phillips has reportedly filed for divorce from Danny Masterson less than a fortnight after the That ’70s Show star was jailed for two rapes.

BBC News reports that US media has cited “irreconcilable differences” between the pair after 12 years of marriage.

Earlier this month Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being convicted on two counts of rape. The actor was convicted at a re-trial in May after the first jury was unable to reach a verdict in 2022.

Peter Lauzon, Phillips’ lawyer, confirmed the divorce filing in a statement to US media, saying: “Her priority remains with [their child].”

His statement added that Masterson “was always present for Phillips during her most difficult times” and “is a wonderful father”.

“She hopes that everyone will respect her family’s privacy in these difficult times,” he wrote.

The divorce petition was reportedly filed on Monday (September 18) in Santa Barbara Superior Court. Phillips requests full legal and physical custody of their child as well as spousal support.

Additionally, the filing seeks to “terminate the court’s ability to grant support” to Masterson and requests that their assets are divided up as separate property.

Masterson and Phillips got engaged in 2009 and got married in Ireland in 2011.

Masterson was accused of raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003, during the time when That ‘70s Show was on air.

At the re-trial, the jury found him guilty of raping two women in 2003, but charges brought forward by the third accuser from November 2001 were declared a mistrial. The actor pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Speaking at the sentencing in Los Angeles on September 7, Judge Charlaine Olmedo (via Variety) said: “Mr. Masterson, you are not a victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here.”

The judge sentenced Masterson to 15 years to life on each of the two charges, with the actor ordered to serve both terms consecutively.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.