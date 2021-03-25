Danny Trejo responds to being mistaken for Danny DeVito on ‘The Masked Singer’

Danny Trejo has spoken out after judges on the US version of The Masked Singer mistook him for Danny DeVito.

The Machete actor, who was dressed as a racoon, performed Johnny Cash‘s ‘Ring Of Fire’ on last night’s (March 24) show before finishing in last place.

A number of the panel guessed that he was Danny DeVito following the performance before they were shocked to learn that it was in fact Trejo. You can view a snippet of his performance below.

Speaking about the panel’s mistake, Trejo told Entertainment Weekly: “DeVito works for the character, that would work with the Raccoon I guess? I don’t know. But [they guessed] everybody I worked with, everybody. So funny. I was in a movie with Joe Pesci, and we’re like buds. And Jon Voight I did my first film with him. And Sylvester Stallone I worked with. They just kept going on. But it was just so much fun.”

Of his decision to take part in the show, he added: “I thought it was the cutest thing in the world. I’ve never done anything like that. I’m definitely not a singer. I can’t carry a tune in a bucket.

“But when I saw the costume, I have a little Schnauzer dog named John Wesley Harding, that looks exactly like that raccoon. Same colouring, same eyes. So I got to do this, you know. Everybody thought I was being a raccoon, but really I was being John Wesley Harding, my Schnauzer.”

LeAnn Rimes was crowned the winner of the fourth season of The Masked Singer last December, while Aloe Blacc came in second place after dressing up as Mushroom, and Nick Carter, performing as Crocodile, was third.

Meanwhile, host Nick Cannon tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

Producers recruited actress Niecy Nash to replace Cannon, as he was due to host the first few episodes of the fifth season of the hit reality show