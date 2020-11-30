Fans of Daredevil are pushing for Marvel to revive the show after the Netflix rights to the series expired over the weekend.

The hit series was cancelled by the streamer on November 29, 2018 after three seasons, though part of Marvel’s deal with Netflix meant that the comics giant couldn’t use the character for a two-year holding period.

However, with the expiration of the rights passing yesterday (November 29), Marvel now has the opportunity to use the character in its TV and films, and a new #SaveDaredevil campaign has emerged online for the company to bring back the series.

Advertisement

“On November 29th, 2018, the hopes and dreams of a huge fandom, a supremely talented cast, a hardworking crew and genius creative team were dashed when Netflix unceremoniously canceled one of their most popular and critically acclaimed shows in the middle of preparing for the production of Season 4,” the official campaign’s site reads.

This is not a drill! The Daredevil moratorium ends 🚨 THIS SUNDAY November 29 🚨 and we need your help to get #SaveDaredevil trending 😈! Read up on our website @ https://t.co/yrLLTKK8m9 or continue with this thread for more details 👇 pic.twitter.com/M1DQKhSnBu — We Are #SaveDaredevil (@RenewDaredevil) November 24, 2020

“To make things worse, it was revealed that Marvel would not be able to do anything with the characters from Daredevil for two years.”

It adds: “Remind Disney and Marvel that the fans want to see OUR version of the Daredevil character return with Charlie Cox in the role, and the series revived with the same cast and mature rating. If there was ever a day to make a lot of noise, it’s this one!”

Plenty of fans have since endorsed the campaign:

Advertisement

Alongside the possibility of Daredevil joining the MCU, Deadpool is also set to move to Marvel – and the upcoming third film in the series is likely to become the first R-rated movie in the MCU.

Bob’s Burgers writers the Molyneux sisters are set to write the next film, which remains in early development.