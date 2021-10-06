Dave Chappelle defends JK Rowling in new Netflix special

Dave Chappelle has come out in defence of JK Rowling in his new Netflix stand-up special.

The sixth instalment of his deal with the streaming platform, entitled The Closer, landed on the service on Tuesday (October 6), and has already sparked backlash on account of the famed comedian’s comments.

Rowling was criticised for a series of “anti-trans” tweets that she wrote in 2020 after calling out an article’s use of the phrase “people who menstruate.”

Advertisement

“They canceled J.K. Rowling – my God,” Chappelle said in the show. “Effectively, she said gender was a fact, the trans community got mad as shit, they started calling her a TERF.”

He continued: “I’m Team TERF. I agree. I agree, man. Gender is a fact.”

He went on to say that he was “not saying that to say trans women aren’t women” and that “people who watch his specials would know that I never had a problem with transgender people”.

Chappelle also spoke out in support of DaBaby during the special. While making reference to the rapper’s recent controversial comments about AIDs and the gay community, for which he has now apologised, the comedian compared the event to a 2018 shooting DaBaby committed that left a 19-year-old dead.

“Part of the LGBTQ+ community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history,” said Chappelle. “He once shot [19-year-old Jaylin Craig] and killed him, in Walmart. This is true.”

Advertisement

Chappelle went on to say that the rapper received greater backlash from his comments than from the shooting.

“Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill a [man], but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings.”