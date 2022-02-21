Netflix has received criticism from users after commissioning a series of specials for Dave Chappelle.

The comedian received a big backlash last year over his stand-up special The Closer, where he described himself as “team TERF” as he spoke on the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling.

LGBTQ rights group GLAAD said that his “brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalised communities,” while many more also spoke out. Some Netflix employees also staged a virtual walkout in protest over his comments.

Advertisement

However, last week it was confirmed that the comedian will front four new specials called Chappelle’s Home Team, which will each feature a different comedian introduced by Chappelle.

Following this news, many people have spoken out on social media, one writing: “Oh man. Look how cancelled Dave Chapelle is. So fucking cancelled. It must really, really suck to get CANCELLED so much.”

“My issue isn’t really with Dave Chapelle anymore,” another user said. “He’s gonna do what’s he gonna do and use transphobia for attention. But seriously, screw you Netflix for choosing to double down on platforming him and say ‘fuck you’ to criticism from trans people.”

Another person wrote: “Man, Dave Chapelle, who went on and on about people trying to cancel him and lose him revenue, sure is canceled and losing revenue with those 4 new Netflix specials that I’m sure he made 50m+ for. What a horrible life he has now.”

Advertisement

Responding to the original backlash to his special, Chappelle said in October: “I said what I said and boy I heard what you said. My god, how could I not?

“You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. Well, it seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office anymore.”

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos initially defended Chappelle, though later admitted he “screwed up” in his response.

NME has reached out to Netflix for further comment.