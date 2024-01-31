David and Victoria Beckham recreate viral “be honest” clip in Super Bowl ad

David and Victoria Beckham have recreated the viral moment from recent Netflix documentary Beckham in which the former told the latter to “be honest” about her upbringing for a Super Bowl advert.

In the viral clip, Victoria is shown speaking about her family saying: “We’re very working class” before David shouts “Be honest!” at her from the next room.

He then asks her “What car did your dad drive you to school in?” to which she sheepishly admitted: “OK, in the ’80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

Later, Victoria released t-shirts with the slogan “My dad had a Rolls-Royce” in response to the clip.

David Beckham calls out wife Victoria for saying she grew up ‘working class’ in new Netflix docuseries: “Be honest! What car did your dad drive you to school in?”pic.twitter.com/bVTFv97cGa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 5, 2023

Now, the couple have recreated it for a new Uber Eats advert set to air during the Super Bowl next weekend.

“So David and I are gonna be in a little commercial,” Victoria starts, while sitting on a sofa in one of the aforementioned t-shirts. David then poked his head into frame reminding her to “Be honest, be honest!”

“OK. It’s a big commercial,” the former Spice Girls member adds, as David asks her to “tell them what it’s during.”

“David, I’m trying,” Victoria responds. After more pushing from her husband, Victoria says that the advertisement will be aired during “the big baseball game.”

“The super big baseball game,” David quips, just before Victoria asks: “Or was it the hockey bowl?””

“Hockey bowl. Oh, and tell them about Jessica Aniston,” David quips.

“Jessica Anniston is gonna be in it, too,” Victoria says before David can be heard proclaiming: “We love Jessica.”

The teaser ends with text that reads: “Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember Uber Eats.”