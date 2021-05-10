The trailer for new David Attenborough documentary Breaking Boundaries has just been released – check it out below.

The Netflix film sees the broadcaster join scientist Johan Rockström to examine the biodiversity collapse of the Earth and how the crisis can still be avoided.

A full synopsis for the film reads: “Breaking Boundaries tells the story of the most important scientific discovery of our time – that humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept Earth stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilisation.

Advertisement

“The 75-minute film takes the audience on a journey of discovery of planetary thresholds we must not exceed, not just for the stability of our planet, but for the future of humanity. It offers up the solutions we can and must put in place now if we are to protect Earth’s life support systems.”

Watch the trailer below:

Sir David Attenborough most recently released film A Life On Our Planet looks back on his lifetime observing the wildlife of the world and humanity’s impact on nature.

In a five-star review of the film, NME said: “The lives of animals and plants might be more closely tied to our own than we like to admit, but a remarkable film like this needs to move us to action instead of tears if we have any hope of saving them.”

Advertisement

Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet is released on Netflix worldwide on June 4.