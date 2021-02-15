David Letterman has been criticised online after a “horrifying” interview he did with Lindsay Lohan in 2013 has resurfaced online.

The interview has been re-shared over the last week in light of the airing of Britney Spears documentary Framing Britney Spears, which focuses on the sexist treatment of the pop star throughout her career, and of women in the entertainment industry at large.

The airing of the film forced Justin Timberlake to issue a lengthy apology regarding his past treatment of both Janet Jackson and his ex-girlfriend Spears, and Letterman is also being criticised for the past interview with Lohan.

“Aren’t you supposed to be in rehab?” Letterman asks the Mean Girls star in the clip, before adding: “What are they rehabing? What is on their list? What are they going to work on when you walk through the door?”

“You can’t make a joke of it. That’s so mean,” Lohan hits back, while becoming visibly distressed. The host then responds: “You can’t do that, it’s my show now.”

This Lindsay Lohan interview on David Letterman in 2013 is horrifying to watch now. pic.twitter.com/lZxKVvbVB0 — 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐫 (@treytylor) February 13, 2021

“This is vile on so many levels,” one person tweeted in response, citing “the misogyny. The blindsiding. The stigma of addiction & rehab. The hypocrisy of wanting people to recover, but then judging how they choose [to] do so.

“I hope Lindsay Lohan knows how loved she is. The world has treated her and so many others so unfairly.”

This is vile on so many levels. The misogyny. The blindsiding. The stigma of addiction & rehab. The hypocrisy of wanting people to recover, but then judging how they choose do so. I hope Lindsay Lohan knows how loved she is. The world has treated her and many others so unfairly. — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) February 13, 2021

Another added: “This clip is horrifying in so many ways but one thing that stuck out to me is it is the perfect example of when women try to politely advocate for themselves in a way that society would hopefully deem ‘not bitchy’ and yet they get steamrolled and ignored.”

This clip is horrifying in so many ways but one thing that stuck out to me is it is the perfect example of when women try to politely advocate for themselves in a way that society would hopefully deem “not bitchy “ and yet they get steamrolled and ignored — Mariah Fallon (@MARIAHdotTWEET) February 13, 2021

“This makes me have so much respect for Lindsay Lohan and absolutely none for Letterman,” another added.

This makes me have so much respect for Lindsay Lohan and absolutely none for Letterman. — Penny Taylor 💙 (@Penny_a_Taylor) February 13, 2021

In his response to Spears and Jackson, Timberlake wrote: “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Timberlake wrote.

“I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

He added: “I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from…”