David Simon defends decision not to shoot in Texas due to abortion laws: “This is not a political decision for us”

The Wire creator David Simon has defended his decision not to shoot his forthcoming series in Texas in protest against the state’s new abortion laws.

The US Supreme Court refused to block the bill before its enactment on September 1, which, according to the New York Times, now makes Texas the most restrictive US state in terms of access to abortion services.

It makes no exception for victims of rape or incest, and authorises citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone involved in facilitating an abortion.

Sharing an article describing the situation in Texas earlier this week (September 20) Simon wrote: “If an employer, this is beyond politics.”

“I’m turning in scripts next month on an HBO non-fiction miniseries based on events in Texas, but I can’t and won’t ask female cast/crew to forgo civil liberties to film there. What else looks like Dallas/Ft. Worth?”

Simon’s stance was met with criticism from some corners, including from the

Dallas Film & Creative Industries Office, who said that “Laws of a state are not reflective of its entire population,” and that Simon’s move “Only serves to further disenfranchise those that live here.”

.@AoDespair -Laws of a state are not reflective of its entire population. Not bringing a production to Dallas (a big "D") only serves to further disenfranchise those that live here. We need talent/crew/creatives to stay & vote, not get driven out by inability to make a living. https://t.co/DxD46z0nNu — Dallas Film & Creative Industries Office (@DallasCommish) September 20, 2021

In response, Simon said: “You misunderstand completely. My response is NOT rooted in any debate about political efficacy or the utility of any boycott. My singular responsibility is to securing and maintaining the civil liberties of all those we employ during the course of a production.”

When the liberal politics of many large Texas cities were raised, he said “This is not a political decision for us; we can’t ethically ask any female cast/crew to relocate to any state that requires them to forgo civil liberties. The end.”

Love Austin and San Antonio. Even like Houston some. And you are blissfully unaware that this is not a political decision for us; we can’t ethically ask any female cast/crew to relocate to any state that requires them to forgo civil liberties. The end. https://t.co/j5WVrr7hfp — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 22, 2021

He also dismissed accusations of hypocrisy, based on HBO’s dealings with China. “I’ve never even had an opportunity to consider putting a cast/crew in China, or filming there, or waiting on a check from that country,” he said.

I mean, even if I’m trying to follow this reasoning, and we accept the critique that because I am paid by large corps that sell to China, well, so what? I’m not opposed to those same corps putting product into Texas. I just can’t have female crew working there w/rights impaired. — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 24, 2021

He added: “Even if I’m trying to following this reasoning, and we accept the critique that becasue I am paid by large corps that sell to China, well, so what? I’m not opposed to those same corps putting product into Texas. I just can’t have female crew working there w/rights impaired.”

