David Tennant defends ‘Good Omens’ from anti-Christian accusations

David Tennant has defended Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens from anti-Christian accusations.

The show, which returns to Amazon Prime Video today (July 28), sees Michael Sheen and Tennant reprise their roles as the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley.

It is based on Terry Pratchett and Gaiman’s 1990 fantasy novel of the same name.

Advertisement

Back in 2019, thousands of Christians signed a petition calling for the show to to be scrapped after the first season – but they addressed it to the wrong people.

More than 20,000 people requested that the TV show, was pulled from Netflix’s programming, not realising that the show was made by Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking to the Radio Times now in a new interview, Tennant pushed back against anti-Christian accusations.

“People are very keen to be offended,” he said. “They’re often looking for something to glom on to without possibly really examining what they think they’re complaining about.”

He continued: “It’s not an irreligious show at all. It’s actually very respectful of the structure of that sort of religious belief. The idea that it promotes satanism [is nonsense]. None of the characters from Hell are to be aspired to at all. They’re a dreadful bunch of non-entities.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tennant recently revealed he was in the running to be cast as James Bond before Daniel Craig eventually landed the role.

Asked if he’d ever been in the running, Tennant said: “I never believed I had, until I worked with a director recently who had worked with the Broccolis who said, ‘Yeah, you were on the list that time.’

“I was like, ‘What time? What are you talking about?’ He went, ‘Yeah, the last time.’ I suppose it must have been Daniel Craig, before that I would have been a child.”

He added: “I think it was quite a long list and I don’t think I was ever very near the top of it. But apparently so.”