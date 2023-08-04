Here’s when TVING K-drama ‘Death’s Game’ will premiere

TVING has revealed the full cast and premiere month for its highly anticipated upcoming K-drama series Death’s Game, starring Seo In-guk and Park So-dam.
Today, TVING released a brand-new teaser for the upcoming K-drama series, featuring stills from the much-anticipated live-action webtoon adaptation. The show will be led by Seo In-guk (Cafe Minamdang) and Park So-dam (Parasite), as the streaming platform announced back in February.
The new teaser also confirmed that Death’s Game will also feature 10 other cast members: Kim Ji-hoon, Super Junior’s Choi Siwon, Sung Hoon, Kim Kang-hoon, Jang Seung-jo, Lee Jae-wook, Lee Do-hyun, Go Yoon-jung, Kim Jae-wook, and Oh Jung-se.
In the teaser, TVING also confirmed that Death’s Game is set to premiere sometime this December. Watch the clip below.
Based on the webtoon of the same name, Death’s Game follows a man named Choi Yi-jae (played by Seo), who dies but is given extra chances at life. Park stars as Death, a powerful entity who sentences Yi-jae to experiencing 12 lives and deaths just before he is sent to hell.
Notably, Death’s Game will likely be Lee Do-hyun’s last project before he enlists for mandatory military service in South Korea this August. Earlier this year, he starred in the critically acclaimed JTBC K-drama The Good Bad Mother, as well as part two of Netflix’s The Glory.
In other K-drama news, Netflix had dropped the full trailer for its upcoming K-drama series Mask Girl, starring Go Hyun-jung and After School‘s Nana. The show is set to premiere on August 18.